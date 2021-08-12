Sign up
Photo 3257
across the fence
Visited one of the sunflower fields tonight. We had watchers.
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3542
photos
229
followers
175
following
892% complete
View this month »
3250
3251
3252
3253
3254
3255
3256
3257
Latest from all albums
3251
285
3252
3253
3254
3255
3256
3257
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
12th August 2021 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
flowers
,
field
,
sunflowers
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful page
August 14th, 2021
Diana
ace
How beautiful, they all seem very curious too.
August 14th, 2021
