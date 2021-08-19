Previous
Next
mantis by aecasey
Photo 3264

mantis

While mowing first one, then another, mantis flew for safer spaces. One was green. One was brown. This brown one was quite large, and more cooperative about having a photo op. It is nice to see they are surviving this summer.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
894% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise