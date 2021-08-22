Sign up
Photo 3267
coreopsis
The grasshoppers aren't eating quite as many blooms now, and the morning glories have yet to completely cover the other flowers. They do provide some lovely heart shaped leafy backgrounds, though.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3553
photos
227
followers
174
following
895% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
21st August 2021 8:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
coreopsis
