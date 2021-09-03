Previous
Next
rose center by aecasey
Photo 3279

rose center

Still playing with the macro lens, extension tubes, tripod and such, this time with a newly bloomed rose. Wonderful colors.
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
898% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise