Photo 3279
rose center
Still playing with the macro lens, extension tubes, tripod and such, this time with a newly bloomed rose. Wonderful colors.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
macro
abstract
rose
april-get-pushed
get-pushed-475
