Photo 3451
tulip left overs
The tulips haven't been lasting very long. Even in dried bits and pieces, though, they are still rather lovely.
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3746
photos
220
followers
177
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
24th February 2022 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
tulip
,
wabi sabi
,
wabi-sabi
