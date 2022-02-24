Previous
dove silhouettes by aecasey
dove silhouettes

A catbird was singing in the yard. Of course, I gave chase. I wasn't able to get a decent photo, but I did like the dove silhouettes at sunset.
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
