Previous
Next
cali by aecasey
Photo 3468

cali

Youngest and his family are off on a weekend trip, so we get to feed their pets while they are away. This is Cali, enjoying Golden Hour after she had her supper. She and Bella, their Boxer, are both 9 now. She looks good for her age!
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
950% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
So sweet...Great markings...Super capture of light and her lifted paw
March 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise