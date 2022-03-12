Sign up
Photo 3469
reflection
Delboy79 challenged me to do reflections this week. This is Miss Mew. When she started playing here, it was ice. Then, to her surprise, it was water. I flipped it for fun.
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
0
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3766
photos
218
followers
174
following
3462
3463
3464
3465
3466
3467
3468
3469
2
365
Canon EOS 80D
13th March 2022 10:16am
reflection
,
cat
,
april-pets
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-502
