I always have company on my evening walks. This evening Scratch came along. It was a very leisurely walk, as Scratch would get distracted, stop and look around, then slowly follow at his own pace.
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Diana ace
Such a lovely composition and beautiful shot of Scratch, such wonderful tones.
April 4th, 2022  
Wylie ace
Lovely to have a puss that comes along for a walk. I've never had one reliable enough for that! Lovely soft tones here.
April 4th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, what a beautiful capture of the lovely Scratch, matching his surroundings so well!
April 4th, 2022  
