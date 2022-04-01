Sign up
Photo 3489
Scratch
I always have company on my evening walks. This evening Scratch came along. It was a very leisurely walk, as Scratch would get distracted, stop and look around, then slowly follow at his own pace.
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
3
3
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
31st March 2022 7:03pm
cat
april-pets
Diana
ace
Such a lovely composition and beautiful shot of Scratch, such wonderful tones.
April 4th, 2022
Wylie
ace
Lovely to have a puss that comes along for a walk. I've never had one reliable enough for that! Lovely soft tones here.
April 4th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, what a beautiful capture of the lovely Scratch, matching his surroundings so well!
April 4th, 2022
