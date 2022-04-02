Sign up
Photo 3490
stirrup
It seems to me that tack and tack rooms should be photogenic. I just can't quite figure out nice compositions. There have been two stirrups sitting on this saddle for awhile now. I think I like this angle for saddles.
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
saddle
,
tack
,
stirrup
Diana
ace
A great shot with wonderful textures and tones. If you had not mentioned what it is, I would not have known ;-)
April 4th, 2022
Wylie
ace
could it be the headless horseman? :)
April 4th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful POV and great bokeh.
April 4th, 2022
