stirrup by aecasey
Photo 3490

stirrup

It seems to me that tack and tack rooms should be photogenic. I just can't quite figure out nice compositions. There have been two stirrups sitting on this saddle for awhile now. I think I like this angle for saddles.
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Diana ace
A great shot with wonderful textures and tones. If you had not mentioned what it is, I would not have known ;-)
April 4th, 2022  
Wylie ace
could it be the headless horseman? :)
April 4th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful POV and great bokeh.
April 4th, 2022  
