Photo 3492
on the fence
I'm visiting the horse pens this week trying to get something that will work for my get-pushed-challenge (the artist's challenge with Jonathan Critchley). Stationary subjects are so much easier!
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
1
1
April
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
8th April 2022 7:04pm
Tags
fence
,
horseshoes
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 9th, 2022
