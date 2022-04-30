Previous
avocets by aecasey
Photo 3517

avocets

Not only the white pelicans were enjoying the ponds. There were about two dozen avocets tere too. The May BirdBlitz I participate in doesn't start until tomorrow. Darn!
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
