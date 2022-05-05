Sign up
Photo 3521
yellow rumped
This little warbler ventured into the robin's tree. It didn't linger after its presence was discovered by the nest builders.
5th May 2022
5th May 22
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
5th May 2022 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
warbler
,
yellow rumped warbler
,
april-birds
