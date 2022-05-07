Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3524
western kingbird
My birds are going to spill over into my main album since that's my main focus right now. The kingbirds start singing pre-dawn every morning. It can be rather irritating when sleeping, but, then, I'm so happy to have birdsong again,
7th May 2022
7th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3830
photos
214
followers
173
following
966% complete
View this month »
3519
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
3526
Latest from all albums
302
303
3522
304
3523
3524
3525
3526
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
8th May 2022 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
kingbird
,
april-birds
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close