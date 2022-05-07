Previous
Next
western kingbird by aecasey
Photo 3524

western kingbird

My birds are going to spill over into my main album since that's my main focus right now. The kingbirds start singing pre-dawn every morning. It can be rather irritating when sleeping, but, then, I'm so happy to have birdsong again,
7th May 2022 7th May 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
966% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise