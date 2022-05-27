Previous
Not a quarter horse by aecasey
Photo 3544

Not a quarter horse

This horse is a cross between a quarter horse and draft horse. I guess they are becoming popular around here.
27th May 2022 27th May 22

ace
@aecasey
