Photo 3553
falling away
Loved this line of dandelion seeds that were hanging from the clock. I'm glad I took time to stop. A hail storm arrived after midnight. It will be a few days before things recover. Sadly, some of the crops won't.
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
5th June 2022 7:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
macro
,
dandelion
,
seed
,
30dayswild2022
,
macro-outdoors
