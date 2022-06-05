Previous
falling away by aecasey
Photo 3553

falling away

Loved this line of dandelion seeds that were hanging from the clock. I'm glad I took time to stop. A hail storm arrived after midnight. It will be a few days before things recover. Sadly, some of the crops won't.
5th June 2022

ace
aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
973% complete

