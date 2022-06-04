Previous
velvet by aecasey
Photo 3552

velvet

Surprised two bucks crossing the road.
Signs of spring ... Both had velvet on their antlers.
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Photo Details

Milanie ace
This was a lovely surprise
June 6th, 2022  
