kingbird nest

I'm not all that fond of Western Kingbirds. They are noisy and they like to start that noise just before sunrise and carry on and on and on. I was surprised on my walk to find a quiet pair acting a bit odd. They were perched and plainly keeping watch out. I thought it was because of the storm that had just passed, until one flew down to this nest. Ooohhhh... I would have never noticed it was there.