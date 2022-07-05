Sign up
Photo 3583
summer storm
This storm was blowing up east of us. It was a tad early Later a line of storms blew up, with incredible hail. Thankfully, we missed the hail and got some much welcome rain.
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
5th July 2022 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
cloudscape
gloria jones
ace
Amazing cloud formations....great capture
July 8th, 2022
