maple seeds by aecasey
maple seeds

Town day. Drove by the library and their plantings, as well as the plantings in the park on the next block, were covered with these brilliantly colored maple seeds. I've never seen them in this stage. Love them!
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
981% complete

Walks @ 7 ace
Gorgeous! I didn't know that they got this color either. Fav.
July 9th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Never seen them is this colour and we have maples or acers in our back garden.
Beautiful!
July 9th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Like the focusing you used
July 9th, 2022  
