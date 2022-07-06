Sign up
Photo 3584
maple seeds
Town day. Drove by the library and their plantings, as well as the plantings in the park on the next block, were covered with these brilliantly colored maple seeds. I've never seen them in this stage. Love them!
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
3
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
6th July 2022 12:30pm
tree
macro
maple
seed
Walks @ 7
ace
Gorgeous! I didn't know that they got this color either. Fav.
July 9th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Never seen them is this colour and we have maples or acers in our back garden.
Beautiful!
July 9th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Like the focusing you used
July 9th, 2022
Beautiful!