Photo 3617
monarch
Documentary shot ... I've seen only one or two monarchs this year, and they did not linger. This was one of two in the yard this evening. So glad to see it ... concerned, though. They are a rarity this year.
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
8th August 2022 7:15pm
Tags
nature
butterfly
monarch
