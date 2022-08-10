Sign up
Photo 3619
sharing the shower
there were two or three little warblers enjoying the sprinkler
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
1
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3969
photos
219
followers
172
following
991% complete
3612
3613
3614
3615
3616
3617
3618
3619
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
9th August 2022 10:40am
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
warbler
,
yellow warbler
,
april-birds
Issi Bannerman
ace
That rain looks lovely as do the little birds!
August 11th, 2022
