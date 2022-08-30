Previous
meadowlark by aecasey
meadowlark

The old implement yard is getting great sunset light right now. This meadowlark found a safe perch to enjoy the light.
30th August 2022

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Annie D ace
Beautiful golden light.
September 2nd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 2nd, 2022  
Mallory ace
Oh wow, the light is so beautiful here.
September 2nd, 2022  
