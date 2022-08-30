Sign up
Photo 3639
meadowlark
The old implement yard is getting great sunset light right now. This meadowlark found a safe perch to enjoy the light.
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
3
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3993
photos
215
followers
171
following
996% complete
3632
3633
3634
3635
3636
3637
3638
3639
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
30th August 2022 7:38pm
nature
,
sunset
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
meadowlark
,
april-birds
Annie D
ace
Beautiful golden light.
September 2nd, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 2nd, 2022
Mallory
ace
Oh wow, the light is so beautiful here.
September 2nd, 2022
