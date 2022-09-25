Previous
sunset by aecasey
sunset

The sun has already moved to the south side of the road. Sunsets are noticeably earlier now that we've passed the equinox. I walked with only my macro lens ... so it's a macro landscape/sunset!
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tina Mac
This is so stunning!
September 27th, 2022  
