white crowned sparrow by aecasey
Photo 3659

white crowned sparrow

Morning walk about in the old implement yard. There's lots of dried wild sunflowers there amidst all the metal. Great place for the birds to dine and enjoy sunshine.
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Diana ace
What a great shot of this beautiful bird! All kinds of lovely textures and tones here.
September 28th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Wonderful pov and dof April!
September 28th, 2022  
