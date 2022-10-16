Previous
along Squaw Creek by aecasey
Photo 3678

along Squaw Creek

With a freeze predicted for the next two nights, we spent the afternoon walking along the creek under the gold cottonwoods. It was a beautifully mild afternoon, with lots of sunshine. Quite lovely.
16th October 2022

@aecasey
