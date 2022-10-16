Sign up
Photo 3678
along Squaw Creek
With a freeze predicted for the next two nights, we spent the afternoon walking along the creek under the gold cottonwoods. It was a beautifully mild afternoon, with lots of sunshine. Quite lovely.
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4032
photos
210
followers
165
following
1007% complete
View this month »
Tags
yellow
,
trees
,
fall
,
autumn
,
cottonwood
