Photo 3680
water plant
The water plants in the creek are still blooming. Such tiny, tiny little flowers. Pinpoints of purple.
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
2
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4034
photos
210
followers
166
following
1008% complete
View this month »
3673
3674
3675
3676
3677
3678
3679
3680
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
16th October 2022 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
fall
,
autumn
,
april-get-pushed
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful and wonderful dof
October 19th, 2022
Louise & Ken
What a beautiful image of these sweet flowers!
October 19th, 2022
