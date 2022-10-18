Previous
water plant by aecasey
water plant

The water plants in the creek are still blooming. Such tiny, tiny little flowers. Pinpoints of purple.
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful and wonderful dof
October 19th, 2022  
Louise & Ken
What a beautiful image of these sweet flowers!
October 19th, 2022  
