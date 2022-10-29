Previous
elm by aecasey
Photo 3692

elm

I've never seen the elm trees around here turn color. Though we've dipped below freezing, it hasn't been so cold as to dry the leaves. So, we are getting late pockets of yellow in the windbreaks. Lovely, long fall.
April

ace
@aecasey
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these beautiful leaves, great light and the colour is amazing!

Had it not been for your wonderful shots April, I would never have wanted a 100m lens! Thanks so much :-)
October 30th, 2022  
