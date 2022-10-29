Sign up
Photo 3692
elm
I've never seen the elm trees around here turn color. Though we've dipped below freezing, it hasn't been so cold as to dry the leaves. So, we are getting late pockets of yellow in the windbreaks. Lovely, long fall.
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
1
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4051
photos
209
followers
166
following
1011% complete
3685
3686
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
3692
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
25th October 2022 9:47am
Privacy
Public
Tags
yellow
,
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these beautiful leaves, great light and the colour is amazing!
Had it not been for your wonderful shots April, I would never have wanted a 100m lens! Thanks so much :-)
October 30th, 2022
