Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3691
carpet of leaves
Drove by a park to admire the autumn colors in the trees only to find they had just dropped their leaves. It was a carpet of fresh, vibrant color.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
2
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4049
photos
209
followers
166
following
1011% complete
View this month »
3684
3685
3686
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
26th October 2022 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
Barb
ace
Wonderfully colorful frame filler!
October 30th, 2022
Leslie
ace
love it
October 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close