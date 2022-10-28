Previous
carpet of leaves by aecasey
Photo 3691

carpet of leaves

Drove by a park to admire the autumn colors in the trees only to find they had just dropped their leaves. It was a carpet of fresh, vibrant color.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Barb ace
Wonderfully colorful frame filler!
October 30th, 2022  
Leslie ace
love it
October 30th, 2022  
