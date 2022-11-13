Previous
nona by aecasey
Photo 3707

nona

I've lost several of the barn cats this fall. It's nice to be able to look back and remember them. I realized that I hadn't included Nona ... she's a bit older and a sweetheart.
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh that is sad April, I hope you still have a few. Lovely shot of Nona, I love her markings.
November 16th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
She looks like a lovely girl.
November 16th, 2022  
