Photo 3707
nona
I've lost several of the barn cats this fall. It's nice to be able to look back and remember them. I realized that I hadn't included Nona ... she's a bit older and a sweetheart.
13th November 2022
13th Nov 22
2
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
15th November 2022 8:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
calico
,
april-pets
Diana
ace
Oh that is sad April, I hope you still have a few. Lovely shot of Nona, I love her markings.
November 16th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
She looks like a lovely girl.
November 16th, 2022
