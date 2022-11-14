Previous
Youngest granddaughter spent the morning. She came with quite a long list of activities, sixteen to be exact, which she checked off as we completed each one. I think she managed to check off almost a dozen. It was a busy visit!
Diana ace
Such a lovely shot, she sure is growing fast. How wonderful that you can spend so much time with her, I envy you.
November 16th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Such a young beauty!
November 16th, 2022  
