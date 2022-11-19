Sign up
Photo 3713
Christmas lights
Put up the Christmas lights a week or so ago before the deep freeze hit. It gets dark so early I've already turned them on.
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4084
photos
210
followers
168
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
20th November 2022 6:18pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
lights
,
ornaments
,
holidays
Kareen King
I love the vivid color, bokeh, and contrasts. Fav!
November 21st, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful colours and bokeh.
November 21st, 2022
