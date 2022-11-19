Previous
Christmas lights by aecasey
Photo 3713

Christmas lights

Put up the Christmas lights a week or so ago before the deep freeze hit. It gets dark so early I've already turned them on.
19th November 2022

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details

Kareen King
I love the vivid color, bokeh, and contrasts. Fav!
November 21st, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful colours and bokeh.
November 21st, 2022  
