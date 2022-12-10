Previous
remembering autumn by aecasey
Photo 3733

remembering autumn

I've seen some of these light bulb photos and thought I'd give it a go. I think my lightbulb is too big. Lovely colors though.
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Diana ace
The colours are gorgeous!
December 15th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Beautiful colours. If you give it another go, have the camera at same label as the bottom of the lamp and set brightness to max in tablet.
December 15th, 2022  
