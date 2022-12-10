Sign up
Photo 3733
remembering autumn
I've seen some of these light bulb photos and thought I'd give it a go. I think my lightbulb is too big. Lovely colors though.
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4110
photos
213
followers
168
following
1023% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
13th December 2022 7:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
refraction
,
light bulb
Diana
ace
The colours are gorgeous!
December 15th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Beautiful colours. If you give it another go, have the camera at same label as the bottom of the lamp and set brightness to max in tablet.
December 15th, 2022
