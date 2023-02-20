Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3799
breaking ice...
At least trying. We have ice patches and ice drifts that will be here until late spring. Some of the ice patches are a bit treacherous. At the urging of her uncle, she was trying to break ice. It was an exercise in futility, but she had fun.
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
3
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
april-granddaughter
april-grandkids
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous fun shot!
February 24th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely candid of your grandie
February 24th, 2023
Bill Davidson
A lovely, happy shot.
February 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
