Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3813
gathering
The migration north has begun. The ponds are full of Canadian geese, a variety of ducks, and even a few snow geese. It's nice to hear the sounds of spring even though winter isn't done with us yet.
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4187
photos
215
followers
167
following
1044% complete
View this month »
3806
3807
3808
3809
3810
3811
3812
3813
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
6th March 2023 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
geese
,
april-birds
Christine Sztukowski
Awesome photo
March 9th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 9th, 2023
Bill Davidson
I absolutely love this…. what a sight.
March 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close