Previous
Next
sad danbo by aecasey
Photo 3818

sad danbo

Wendy challenged me to express the emotion of sadness this week. Found Danbo languishing on a shelf.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1046% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

April ace
Wendy @farmreporter taken timely ... posted a bit late
March 13th, 2023  
Wendy ace
Very nice. I like the light and shadows here. It really adds to the emotion you are seeking.
March 13th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Very effective
March 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and emotion.
March 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise