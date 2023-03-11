Sign up
Photo 3818
sad danbo
Wendy challenged me to express the emotion of sadness this week. Found Danbo languishing on a shelf.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
4
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4193
photos
216
followers
167
following
1046% complete
View this month »
3812
3813
3814
3815
3816
3817
3818
3819
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
12th March 2023 8:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
danbo
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-553
April
ace
Wendy
@farmreporter
taken timely ... posted a bit late
March 13th, 2023
Wendy
ace
Very nice. I like the light and shadows here. It really adds to the emotion you are seeking.
March 13th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Very effective
March 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and emotion.
March 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
