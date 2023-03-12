Sign up
Photo 3819
sad clown
My sister collected clowns. This one was on a shelf at my parents'. We lost my sister nearly thirty years ago, but I'm finding lots of her things tucked away in the nooks and crannies at mom's. Another for my challenge from Wendy to show sadness.
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
2
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4193
photos
216
followers
167
following
3812
3813
3814
3815
3816
3817
3818
3819
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
12th March 2023 8:52am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
sad
,
clown
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-553
April
ace
Wendy
@farmreporter
... another sad figurine with a sad story
March 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
It makes one sad just looking at it, beautiful capture and light though.
March 13th, 2023
