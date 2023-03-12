Previous
sad clown by aecasey
sad clown

My sister collected clowns. This one was on a shelf at my parents'. We lost my sister nearly thirty years ago, but I'm finding lots of her things tucked away in the nooks and crannies at mom's. Another for my challenge from Wendy to show sadness.
April ace
Wendy @farmreporter ... another sad figurine with a sad story
March 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
It makes one sad just looking at it, beautiful capture and light though.
March 13th, 2023  
