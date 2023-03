by the river

Getting new tires today, so before I sat in the tire shop I stopped by the river to see a bit of wildlife. Beautiful day, with lots of geese about, and a very still, quiet squirrel. The tire shop had told me to plan for about 90 minutes ... they were terribly busy and it ended up being a 2 1/2 hour wait. Hurried through my shopping after, and still got home with quite a bit of daylight left. I'm not fond of Daylight Savings Time, but it did help out today.