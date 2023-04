Hurry! She spilled the cat food!!

Mary challenged me to do an ant’s eye view. "Extra points if you can make a story of it. Extra, extra points if you make a six word story of it— a story, not just a six word title." How apropos. I've had a teeny-tiny ant invasion this winter, and they love the spilled cat food. All I had to do was not sweep up and wait a bit, plus putting an extension tube on my macro lens. Jazzed it up a bit in Topaz. White tile floors are a bit boring. I hope this works. I've not done a six word story before.