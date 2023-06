bird's eye view

The Black Hills Raptor Center brought two kestrels and a red-tailed hawk to the Wacipi (pow wow) this weekend. There weren't many dancers while I was there, so I spent all of my time with the birds. My challenge this week was "bird's eye view." Here the hawk is watching the opening ceremonies for the Wacipi. This was my first experience with educational raptors. More photos will follow!