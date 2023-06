Hendrix

Hendrix is an American Kestrel. He accidentally imprinted on humans when he was young, so it's unsafe for him to be left in the wild. While kestrels in the wild live about five years, Hendrix is now 13 and has been part of the educational program for many years. A younger female kestrel is now also part of the educational programs, giving Hendrix some well deserved rest. He's a very sweet fellow.