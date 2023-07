Hendrix posing

I saved this photo of Hendrix in his American Eagle pose for today. Good thing, too, as today was a very unFourth of July weather wise. It was cold (high near 60F, with a low of 49F), cloudy, a bit of wind and mist. No fireworks tonight. By the time the wind and rain moved on, grandkids were all in bed. That's ok. We live in the country so we will probably try tomorrow.