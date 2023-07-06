Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3935
splash of red
Not sure why this red-headed woodpecker decided he liked the fenceline as there are trees just a short distance away. I think he looks rather good out there in the pasture though.
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4332
photos
213
followers
164
following
1078% complete
View this month »
3928
3929
3930
3931
3932
3933
3934
3935
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
6th July 2023 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
woodpecker
,
red headed woodpecker
,
april-birds
Annie D
ace
enjoying the scenery :)
July 8th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice environmental capture
July 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice capture
July 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close