splash of red by aecasey
splash of red

Not sure why this red-headed woodpecker decided he liked the fenceline as there are trees just a short distance away. I think he looks rather good out there in the pasture though.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Annie D ace
enjoying the scenery :)
July 8th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Nice environmental capture
July 8th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice capture
July 8th, 2023  
