Previous
Photo 3937
visiting a thistle
Lovely painted lady butterfly visiting a bull thistle bloom.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
2
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4334
photos
212
followers
164
following
1078% complete
3930
3931
3932
3933
3934
3935
3936
3937
Views
9
9
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
9th July 2023 11:18am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
thistle
,
butterfly
,
painted lady
Bill Ososki
ace
Awesome shot...and colors.
July 12th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and colours.
July 12th, 2023
