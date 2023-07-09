Sign up
Photo 3938
monarch on milkweed
I've only caught a glimpse or two of monarchs this year. Looking back through my journals and photos, though, I knew if any were about this week I would see one as they have been incredibly consistent. I'm so glad this one found my milkweed.
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
9th July 2023 2:49pm
Tags
nature
,
butterfly
,
milkweed
,
monarch
