Photo 3940
what goes up ...
... must come down. I think that's part of the fun.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
1
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4337
photos
212
followers
164
following
1079% complete
3940
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
9th July 2023 12:09pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
jump
,
haybale
,
april-granddaughter
,
april-grandkids
Dawn
ace
Fun times a lovely shot
July 14th, 2023
