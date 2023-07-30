Sign up
Previous
Photo 3959
widow skimmer
Tried another eBird hotspot, but it was mid-day and whatever waterfowl are there were not out and about. There were lots of dragonflies, damselflies, and butterflies though.
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
2nd August 2023 11:53am
Tags
pond
,
dragonfly
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous capture!
August 3rd, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautifully sharp.
August 3rd, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Like it against the green grasses
August 3rd, 2023
close