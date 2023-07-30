Previous
widow skimmer by aecasey
widow skimmer

Tried another eBird hotspot, but it was mid-day and whatever waterfowl are there were not out and about. There were lots of dragonflies, damselflies, and butterflies though.
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture!
August 3rd, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautifully sharp.
August 3rd, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Like it against the green grasses
August 3rd, 2023  
