bales by aecasey
Photo 3963

bales

Lots and lots of hay bales this year.
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1085% complete

April ace
JackiR @30pics4jackiesdiamond Another triptych.
August 5th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Gorgeous
August 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
A wonderful triptych, love the colour of the bales and those beautiful cloudscapes.
August 5th, 2023  
