Photo 3963
bales
Lots and lots of hay bales this year.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
hay
triptych
bales
april-get-pushed
get-pushed-574
April
ace
JackiR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Another triptych.
August 5th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Gorgeous
August 5th, 2023
Diana
ace
A wonderful triptych, love the colour of the bales and those beautiful cloudscapes.
August 5th, 2023
