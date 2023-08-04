Sign up
Previous
Photo 3964
yellow swallowtail
I've seen a few yellow swallowtails flitting through the yard for a few weeks now, but they never stop. This evening this one decided to feed awhile on the blooming alfalfa. I love watching the big butterflies.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
1
4
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4365
photos
210
followers
163
following
1086% complete
3957
3958
3959
3960
3961
3962
3963
3964
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
4th August 2023 6:34pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
butterfly
,
swallowtail
,
yellow swallowtail
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful!
August 6th, 2023
