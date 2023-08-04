Previous
yellow swallowtail by aecasey
yellow swallowtail

I've seen a few yellow swallowtails flitting through the yard for a few weeks now, but they never stop. This evening this one decided to feed awhile on the blooming alfalfa. I love watching the big butterflies.
ace
@aecasey
gloria jones ace
Beautiful!
August 6th, 2023  
