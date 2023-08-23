Previous
walking the dogs by aecasey
Photo 3983

walking the dogs

yes ... dogs plural ... see that tiny tiny fellow? The big lab was pulling the walker along, tho she got him stopped in the shade for a phone call. The little fellow happily stayed close to his big buddy.
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1091% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
This is a brilliant candid in so many ways. Love it!
August 25th, 2023  
April ace
Susan @wakelys I have a couple more strangers to go...
August 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
This is a fabulous candid April with so much to see. You were spotted but the lady did not seem to mind ;-)
August 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise